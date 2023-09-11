Dermocosmetics Market Expected To Reach $130.46 Billion By 2030| Beiersdorf, Galderma, Shiseido Company

Dermocosmetics Market-AMR

Dermocosmetics aids all beauty concerns such as oily skin, dry skin, skin conditions like pimples, acne, marks, blemishes, and others.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Dermocosmetics Market ," The dermocosmetics market size was valued at $51.10 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $130.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the complexion, scalp, nails, oral cavity, genital, and others are all covered in the field of modern medicine known as dermocosmetics. Derma products, often known as dermatological products or derma products, are goods used in dermatology. It involves skin-type-specific cosmetic care and beauty products.

However, some of the disadvantages such as target population lagging awareness regarding skin care products is projected to restrict revenue growth of the dermocosmetics market significantly. Also, the cosmetic skin care market size is increasing at an impressive rate. In addition, there are still several regulations imposed by governments of varicountries prohibiting the use of certain chemicals such as parabens, formaldehyde, coal tar, and others as ingredients/ preservatives in skin care products.

Consumers these days are more self-consciabout their appearance since it increases their self-esteem. As a result, they are increasingly preferring to invest more on protecting and brightening their skin by using dermocosmetic products to reduce signs of aging, acne, wrinkles, and fine lines. Furthermore, due to consumers' busy lifestyles and most convenient ways of buying through online mode, trend towards e-commerce is likely to play a vital role in the performance of dermocosmetics market throughout the forecast period. Chemicals used as ingredients in cosmetic products can have several adverse side effects on skin. Innovative strategies such as new product launches with natural ingredients and appealing packaging have been adopted by manufacturing companies to increase sales of their cosmetic products.These factors are anticipated to boost the dermocosmetics market growth in the upcoming years.

The global dermocosmetics market share is segmented based on product, treatment, distribution channel, end-user, and region. By product, it is classified into skincare and hair care. By treatment, it is classified into skin and hair. By distribution channel, it is classified into pharmacy & retail stores and online. By end-user, it is classified into clinics, medical spas & salons, hospitals, and at-home. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the dermocosmetics market report include Johnson & Johnson Bausch Health Companies Inc., GALDERMA, Procter & Gamble, AbbVie, L'Oréal, Beiersdorf, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Estée Lauder Companies, Shiseido Company, and ZO Skin Health Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global dermocosmetics market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the dermocosmetics market growth. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dermocosmetics Industry

Sales of dermocosmetics is directly proportional to demand from chemicals, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry. However, import & export, supply chain, and manufacturing units producing dermocosmetics products were negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected production and demand for dermocosmetics due to disrupted supply chain.

Dermocosmetics had a minor increase in demand because it was one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy skin routine during the pandemic.

People found it impossible to continue their therapy sessions due to the lockdown restrictions in varicountries. As a result, dermocosmetics became a viable option for consumers to continue their skincare practices.

Furthermore, dermatologists began offering online sessions and providing profitable prospects for market players to develop reputation. During the pandemic, however, market expansion was limited by the unavailability of raw materials and a shift in consumer preferences.

As per the study, dermocosmetics market analyis the market is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the the second wave and concerns regarding the supposed third wave.

Key Findings of the Study

The report provides in depth analysis regarding dermocosmetics market demand over the foercast period.

