Fropro Foundation Launches Inaugural Pickleball Tournament At Delray Beach Tennis Center

All Proceeds from the Event on Sunday, September 17 to Benefit Individuals in Early Recovery At its core, FROPRO is more than just a bar; it's a community. We are a group of people who are committed to bettering ourselves.” - Matthew Williams, Owner and Creator of FROPRODELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The FROPRO Foundation, dedicated to providing second chances to those in recovery, today announced the inaugural FROPRO Foundation Pickleball Tournament. The tournament will be held on Sunday, September 17th at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, FL.
“At its core, FROPRO is more than just a bar; it's a community. We are a group of people who are committed to bettering ourselves,” said Matthew Williams, Owner and Creator of FROPRO, who has been sober since 2010.“People who have faced trials and hardships. People who recognize that life is measured by the effort you put forth, not merely by the results you achieve. FROPRO is built on second chances. Our bar is just a part of that equation.”
The FROPRO Foundation Pickleball Tournament is the perfect opportunity to get involved in this growing sport, have some fun, and meet new people. It is open to all skill levels and ages and offers both singles and doubles divisions for men and women along with mixed doubles and teams. All proceeds benefit individuals in early recovery forging a path to a renewed life filled with opportunities.
Where: Delray Beach Tennis Center, located at 201 W. Atlantic Ave. Delray Beach FL, 33444
When: Sunday, September 17th beginning at 3:30pm
Registration is now open. To register, please visit .
About FROPRO: FROPRO is a clean-food company that makes protein-rich snack bars. All of their bars are made with organic nut butter and organic, plant-based protein with the belief that good food fuels you to be the best version of yourself. The company's mission is to make and share wholesome snacks, create a community of people dedicated to bettering themselves, and spread awareness about and advocate for people working through addiction and toward recovery. Learn more at
About The FROPRO Foundation:
At the FROPRO Foundation, our mission is to guide individuals in early recovery toward rediscovering their potential and forging a path to a renewed life filled with opportunities. We are dedicated to providing a supportive and empowering environment that nurtures personal growth, learning, and skill development. Through collaboration with community partners, mentors, and resources, we aim to be a lighthouse of hope, helping those seeking a second chance find their way home. Our foundation is committed to unlocking doors to fresh opportunities, enabling individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society. With empathy and determination, we strive to empower early recovery individuals to embrace change, embrace growth, and embrace life. Learn more at
