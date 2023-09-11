A New Canadian U.S. Intermodal Service

The two carriers will utilize new intermodal steel wheel interchanges in Detroit and Chicago to seamlessly operate like a single-line intermodal product. The new, cost-effective, steel-wheel-connected service option for customers converts truck traffic to long-haul rail. This would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and customers' overall carbon footprint. Integrated rail interchanges also provide customers with the opportunity to optimize their cargo loaded weights.

"This new CN-Norfolk Southern Domestic Intermodal service combines premier intermodal choices for our shared customers,” said Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw.“Designed with customer-centricity top of mind, it simplifies their processes, enabling smoother rail shipments between Canada, Kansas City, and Atlanta.”

“CN is pleased to provide customers enhanced market access with the launch of another new Intermodal product,” said CN's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tracy Robinson.“The reliable, cost-effective, and truck-competitive service will help our customers shift more business onto rail.”

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexand Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

