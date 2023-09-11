Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Share Capital And Voting Rights Outstanding As Of August 31, 2023

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton -le-Pont, France ( September 11 , 202 3 - 6 : 0 0 pm ) – As of August 31, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.