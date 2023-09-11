Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Share Capital And Voting Rights Outstanding As Of August 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of August 3 1 , 202 3
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Charenton -le-Pont, France ( September 11 , 202 3 - 6 : 0 0 pm ) – As of August 31, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|
| August 3 1 , 202 3
| Shares outstanding
| 453,615,5561
| Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
| 450,603,073
| Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
| 453,615,556
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica's by-laws2.
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107046951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.