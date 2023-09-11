Open Call For Tech-Education Ngos To Apply For Bairesdev's Giveback Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a leading nearshore software solutions company, announces an open call for NGOs to be part of the 8th Edition of its Giveback Program, committed to supporting impactful initiatives that can drive positive change to tech talent development opportunities. The organizations must submit their applications on the program's site by September 29, 2023.



How to apply?

Projects will be analyzed, selecting up to 10 NGOs based on their initiatives' impact and cause. The chosen winners will be announced and notified via email after the specified period.

"Identifying tech talent and fostering career opportunities has always been a fundamental part of our DNA. We're committed to providing growth opportunities for skilled individuals worldwide," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder at BairesDev. "In this initiative, we invite our clients to engage in the program by selecting NGOs that resonate with their purpose, and we make donations on their behalf. We aim to encourage broader participation and contribute to building a more inclusive industry. Last year, participation in the program grew by 60%."

Selected NGOs will be able to participate in the program, where BairesDev and its clients will join to support their initiatives. This collective effort aims to enhance the reach and effectiveness of these programs.

Since 2019, BairesDev's Giveback program has successfully supported over 500 NGOs and more than 1,500 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds. In 2022, the company increased its investment by over 40% to further bolster variinitiatives.

For more information about BairesDev's Giveback Program, click here .

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.

