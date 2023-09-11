3Rd Annual Tattoo For Buckelew To Support Suicide Prevention Friday, September 15

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all tattoo aficionados! Buckelew Programs is thrilled to announce the third annual Tattoo for Buckelew. Hosted by Petaluma Tattoo, the popular fundraiser promoting Suicide Prevention awareness will take place on Friday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Renowned tattoo artists from the Bay Area, Portland, and Philadelphia are generously volunteering their time to lend a hand to the cause. 100% of the day's tattoo proceeds will be donated to Buckelew Programs to support their suicide prevention program.



Buckelew's Suicide Prevention Program operates one of California's 12 call centers that are part of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Last year, Buckelew responded to more than 15,000 calls from Marin, Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino counties. The life-saving resource is free and available 24/7 to anyone experiencing any level of distress or their loved ones. The program also provides suicide education to schools and community organizations and peer-to-peer support for anyone who's lost a loved one to suicide.



"Buckelew's mission revolves around positively impacting the lives of those affected by mental health challenges, and suicide awareness is at the heart of that mission," said Chris Kughn, CEO of Buckelew Programs. "Tattoo for Buckelew is not just about raising money – money invested in saving lives – it's also about destigmatizing mental health challenges and creating compassion and conversation around suicide."

For Nick Rodin, the owner of Petaluma Tattoo and founder of the event, promoting Suicide Awareness is a responsibility. Having lost his younger brother and a close friend to suicide in 2009 and having difficulty talking about what happened for nearly a decade, organizing the fundraiser was a chance to speak with others about his experience.



"I always knew that when I opened my own shop, I wanted to do this every year to honor my brother," says Nick Rodin, owner of Petaluma Tattoo. "I lost my brother in September. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The timing made perfect sense to me."

For those not wanting to get inked, there are plenty of local businesses, artists, food vendors and organizations to check out, a true community event!

Event Details

What: Tattoo for Buckelew

Where: Petaluma Tattoo, 406 Petaluma Blvd South, Petaluma, CA

When: Friday, September 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interview Opportunities



Chris Kughn, LMFT and CEO of Buckelew Programs

Nick Rodin, Tattoo for Buckelew founder, Petaluma Tattoo owner and artist, lost his brother to suicide in 2009.

Dave Rodin, Nick's father, lost his son to suicide in 2009.

Buckelew Suicide Prevention Counselors – offering expertise and data. Fundraiser participants – those getting tattoos and those there to lend support.

Buckelew Programs

has been empowering North Bay individuals to shape healthy, strong, purposeful lives for over 50 years by providing vital care to those experiencing mental health and substance use challenges. Buckelew's wide range of services for adults and children includes Counseling, Recovery, Service Navigation, Suicide Prevention and Supported Housing. Learn more at Buckelew.

Artists: Freddy Corbin, gracie CT, Jesse Haney, Doug Hardy, Ross Jones, Annelise Kinney, Cody Miller, Bryan Randolph, Kahlil Rintye, Nick Rodin, Greg Rojas, Adrian Sanchez, and Laurent Trelaun.



Sponsors include

Strauss Family Creamery, Trader Joe's, Guayaki,

Hog Island Oyster Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., and many more!

