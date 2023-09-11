Rapid Adoption Of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Among Individuals Spurs Market Growth At A Cagr Of 9.56% Till 2027

The Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is estimated to be USD 315 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 497.25 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%.

Introduction:

Epinephrine (adrenaline) auto-injectors are used to treat anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. These devices contain epinephrine, which helps reverse the symptoms of an allergic reaction by opening airways, speeding up the heartbeat, and maintaining blood pressure. They are crucial for quick administration when anaphylactic symptoms appear.

Key Insights:



The 0.3mg epinephrine auto-injector holds the largest market share due to its versatility across age groups.

Children between 6 and 12 years old are the primary users, but anaphylaxis is becoming more common among older individuals.

Individual end users represent the highest share and growth rate. The Americas lead in the global epinephrine autoinjector market, with varidevices available, including generics.

Market Drivers:

Market Opportunities:

Market Challenges:

Companies Mentioned:



ALK-Abello

Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC

Amgen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Bayer Ag

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BPI Labs, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GSK PLC

Hospira Inc.

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Kaleo, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mylan Inc

Novartis International Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi Teva Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation:

The Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is segmented based on:

Dosage:



0.3 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector

0.5 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector 1 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector

Application:



Under 6 Years

6 to 12 Years Over 12 Years

End User:



Hospitals & Clinics Individuals

Geography:



Americas

Europe

Middle-East & Africa Asia-Pacific

