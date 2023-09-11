Appointment Of Caroline Ponsi Khider As Chief Communications And Brand Officer Of Ipsos Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, September 11, 2023 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline Ponsi Khider as Chief Communications and Brand Officer, effective September 11. Reporting to Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, she will be part of the Global Management Committee. Attachments 110923 - Press Release - Appointment of Caroline Ponsi Khider...
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107046910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.