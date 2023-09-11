Iveco Group: Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turin, 11th September 2023. IvGroup N.V. (MI: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 4th September 2023 to 8th September 2023 the following transactions:

Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Averageprice (euro) Totalconsideration (euro) 4 September 2023 30,150 9.1239 275,086.02 5 September 2023 30,500 9.0457 275,893.55 6 September 2023 30,600 9.0190 275,980.85 7 September 2023 30,700 8.9608 275,096.34 8 September 2023 31,100 8.9233 277,515.58 Total 153 , 050 9 . 0139 1 , 379 , 572 . 35

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: .

IvGroup N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVand HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVCAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. IvGroup employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website

