

For the fifth consecutive year, BeyondTrust is named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM) BeyondTrust's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision are the reasons why it was named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, with BeyondTrust positioned as the highest in Ability to Execute. This is the fifth year in a row BeyondTrust has been recognized as a Leader.

Attackers today are relentless, and nearly every cyberattack involves privileged access and identities, either to gain initial access, or to move laterally within an environment. BeyondTrust's integrated platform and solutions protect all identities, access, and endpoints across the entire environment, enabling security that is monitored, managed, secured, and just-in-time.

Earlier this month BeyondTrust announced the general availability of its groundbreaking Identity Security Insights solution. With the escalating complexity of cyber threats targeting identities and credentials, this innovative solution sets a new standard in securing both human and non-human identities and privileges, providing organizations with unparalleled visibility and advanced identity-first threat detection capabilities.

“We believe the continued recognition as a PAM Leader validates BeyondTrust's strengths in this market, focused on platform breadth, solution depth, integrations, and value,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO of BeyondTrust.“We foon securing the privileges and access that make compromised identities dangerous. By empowering organizations to proactively protect their identities, we're continuing to spearhead advancements in cybersecurity that safeguard critical assets in today's evolving threat landscape.”

Customers around the globe have praised BeyondTrust's solutions through verified ratings and reviews on Gartner® Peer InsightsTM , including:



"We implemented BeyondTrust within the past year and so far, it has done exactly what we needed it to do. The implementation was relatively simple, ability to set up accounts for vendors and users in the platform was easy as well. The interface is intuitive and not too busy and support was quick to respond during the initial setup and any time we've needed assistance since then as well.” --IT Manager (Industry: Energy and Utilities)

"BeyondTrust is the Cadillac of least privilege. The products and features they offer are top of the game.” --System Administrator (Industry: Miscellaneous)

“The purchasing decision was very easy for us. They were very helpful in supplying technical information and showedwhat was possible, very helpful. When we engage with partners on deploying the tool, many of them already use BeyondTrust or have used it in the past, so it makes deploying another tool in a customer environment very easy. I love that."--Sr. Director, Infrastructure and Operations (Industry: IT Services) "Working with BeyondTrust is always a pleasurable experience. The BeyondTrust technical and customer success teams take any challenge thrown their way in strides. We love working with BeyondTrust for their strong foon ensuring customer success and satisfaction." --Sr. Manager, Authentication Services (Industry: Manufacturing)

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM, please visit .

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

(Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Michael Kelley, etc., XX August 2023).

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, enabling organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access. We offer the only platform with both intelligent identity threat detection and a privilege control plane that delivers zero-trust based least privilege to shrink your attack surface and eliminate security blind spots.

BeyondTrust protects identities, access, and endpoints across your organization, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are leading the charge in innovating identity-first security and are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, pa global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at .

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter:

Blog:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: