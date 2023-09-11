Ai In Banking Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

Monday, 11 September 2023 08:01 GMT

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Market Overview:

AI in Banking Market size was valued at $3.88 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $64.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32% from 2021 to 2030.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in the banking industry is driving the growth of the market. AI-powered solutions are being used by banks to improve customer service, risk management, and fraud detection.

The key players in the global AI in Banking Market include

These Key Players are developing and deploying AI-powered solutions for fraud detection, customer service, and risk management

Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details
Market Size in 2020 $3.88 billion
Projected Market Size in 2030 $64.03 billion
CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 32%
Base Year 2020
Forecast Years 2021-2030
Key Market Players Blue Frog Robotics, Bsh Hausgerate, Fanuc, Hanson Robotics, Harman International Industries, IBM, Intel, CiSystems, ABB.
Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region
Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for AI in Banking Market:

The growth of the AI in banking market is being driven by the following factors:

  • Increasing demand for personalized customer experiences
  • Rising need to reduce costs
  • Growing regulatory compliance requirements
  • Technological advancements in AI

    Here are some of the key trends in the AI in banking market:

  • The increasing adoption of AI-powered chatbots for customer service
  • The use of AI for fraud detection and risk management
  • The development of AI-powered RPA solutions for back-office automation
  • The use of AI for personalization and customer experience optimization

    Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

    The market is segmented by type, application, and region.

    By types , the market is segmented into

    • hardware,
    • software,
    • and services.

    The software segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions such as chatbots, robotic process automation (RPA), and fraud detection.

    By applications , the market is segmented into

    • analytics,
    • chatbots,
    • and RPA.

    The analytics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of AI for fraud detection, risk management, and customer segmentation.

    The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

    Regional Analysis of AI in Banking Market:
     By regions , the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of AI technologies in the banking industry in the region.

    Table of Contents for AI in Banking Market

    Chapter 1: Industry Overview

    Chapter 2: Global Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    Chapter 3: Production Market Analysis

    Chapter 4: Global Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

    Chapter 5: North America Market Analysis

    Chapter 6: East Asia Market Analysis

    Chapter 7: Europe Market Analysis

    Chapter 8: South Asia Market Analysis

    Chapter 9: Southeast Asia Market Analysis

    Chapter 10: Middle East Market Analysis

    Chapter 11: Africa Market Analysis

    Chapter 12: Oceania Market Analysis

    Chapter 13: South America Market Analysis

    Chapter 14: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Business

    Chapter 15: Global Market Forecast (2023-2030)

    Chapter 16: Conclusions and Research Methodology

    This report is primarily focused on achieving...

    • To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry
    • To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the AI in Banking Market
    • To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally
    • To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects
    • To study the market by product type and research methodologies
    • To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure.
    • To track the competitive advancements in the global AI in Banking Market .

    Why You Should Invest in this Report

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
    • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

    Overall, The AI in banking market is a rapidly growing market with a lot of potential. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions in the banking industry.

    The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

    Note:

    – Custom research reports can be available upon request.

    Custom research reports can be available upon request.

