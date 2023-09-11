Ai In Aviation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2023-2030 X Herald

Monday, 11 September 2023 08:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Market Overview:

AI in Aviation Market size is estimated to be worth USD 653.74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9,985.86 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the AI in aviation market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced safety and security, improved operational efficiency, and passenger experience. AI technologies are being used in a variety of applications in the aviation industry, such as predictive maintenance, flight optimization, air traffic management, and passenger assistance. These applications are helping airlines to improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety.

The key players in the global AI in Aviation market include

These companies are developing and deploying AI technologies for a variety of applications in the aviation industry, such as predictive maintenance, air traffic management, passenger screening, and cargo management. They are also investing in research and development to further advance the use of AI in the aviation industry.

Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details
Market Size in 2021 USD 653.74 million
Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 9,985.86 million
CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 35%
Base Year 2021
Forecast Years 2022-2030
Key Market Players Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AirSE, Garmin Ltd., Amazon, IBM Corporation, Neurala Inc., General Electric, Boeing, NVIDIA Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Others.
Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region
Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for AI in Aviation Market:

Market Drivers

  • Increasing demand for enhanced safety and security : AI can be used to improve safety and security in the aviation industry in a variety of ways, such as by detecting and preventing fraud, identifying potential threats, and monitoring aircraft performance.
  • Improved operational efficiency : AI can be used to improve operational efficiency in the aviation industry by automating tasks, optimizing processes, and making better decisions. For example, AI can be used to automate tasks such as baggage handling and passenger check-in, optimize flight schedules, and make better decisions about weather routing.
  • Enhanced passenger experience : AI can be used to enhance the passenger experience in the aviation industry by providing personalized services, improving customer service, and making travel more convenient. For example, AI can be used to provide personalized recommendations for flights and destinations, improve customer service chatbots, and automate check-in and boarding processes.
  • Growing adoption of cloud computing : Cloud computing is making it easier and more affordable for airlines to adopt AI technologies. Cloud computing provides a scalable and reliable platform for running AI applications, and it also makes it easier to share data and collaborate across organizations.
  • Increasing availability of data : The aviation industry is generating a vast amount of data, such as flight data, passenger data, and weather data. This data can be used to train AI models to improve safety, efficiency, and the passenger experience.

    Market Opportunities

  • Predictive maintenance : AI can be used to predict when aircraft components need to be replaced, which can help to prevent unplanned maintenance and improve operational efficiency.
  • Air traffic management : AI can be used to improve air traffic management by optimizing flight paths, reducing congestion, and preventing collisions.
  • Passenger screening : AI can be used to improve passenger screening by detecting potential threats more effectively.
  • Cargo management : AI can be used to improve cargo management by tracking cargo shipments, optimizing routing, and preventing theft.
  • Virtual assistance : AI can be used to provide virtual assistance to passengers, such as answering questions, providing flight updates, and booking hotels.
  • Training and education : AI can be used to train and educate pilots, engineers, and other aviation professionals.

    Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

    The market is segmented by type, application, and region.

    By type, the market is segmented into

    • hardware,
    • software,
    • and services.

    The hardware segment is further segmented into sensors, actuators, and controllers.

    The software segment is further segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision.

    The services segment is further segmented into consulting, training, and support.

    By application, the market is segmented into

    • surveillance,
    • virtual assistance,
    • flight operations,
    • smart logistics,
    • and others.

    The surveillance segment is further segmented into airport security, flight tracking, and ground surveillance.

    The virtual assistance segment is further segmented into passenger assistance, crew assistance, and maintenance assistance.

    The flight operations segment is further segmented into predictive maintenance, flight optimization, and air traffic management.

    The smart logistics segment is further segmented into cargo management and passenger management.

    The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

    Regional Analysis of AI in Aviation Market:
     By region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

    North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of major players in the region and the increasing adoption of AI technologies in the aviation industry. Europe is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing foon safety and security in the aviation industry.

    Table of Contents for AI in Aviation Market Research Report

    Chapter 1: Industry Overview

    Chapter 2: Global Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    Chapter 3: Production Market Analysis

    Chapter 4: Global Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

    Chapter 5: North America Market Analysis

    Chapter 6: East Asia Market Analysis

    Chapter 7: Europe Market Analysis

    Chapter 8: South Asia Market Analysis

    Chapter 9: Southeast Asia Market Analysis

    Chapter 10: Middle East Market Analysis

    Chapter 11: Africa Market Analysis

    Chapter 12: Oceania Market Analysis

    Chapter 13: South America Market Analysis

    Chapter 14: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Business

    Chapter 15: Global Market Forecast (2023-2030)

    Chapter 16: Conclusions and Research Methodology

    This report is primarily focused on achieving...

    • To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry
    • To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the AI in Aviation Market
    • To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally
    • To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects
    • To study the market by product type and research methodologies
    • To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure.
    • To track the competitive advancements in the global AI in Aviation Market .

    Why You Should Invest in this Report

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
    • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

    Overall, the AI in aviation market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for enhanced safety and security, improved operational efficiency, and passenger experience.

    The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

