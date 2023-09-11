Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office Launches Somber Psa On Impacts Of Gun Violence

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 10, Maryland U.S. Attorney

Erek L. Barron launched a cutting edge 60 second public service announcement encouraging viewers to take action to end gun violence. The video aired across Maryland just before kickoff of the Baltimore Ravens home opener, and will continue to broadcast across cable and digital platforms.

"Gun violence impacts more than one person or one family. Friends, parents, employers, neighbors – all are forced to confront the devastating realities of gun violence," said Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron . "We are bringing together law enforcement, community organizations, and private citizens in pursuit of a common goal: protecting the places we call home."

As a result of collaborative efforts between law enforcement and community-based organizations, violent crime is down throughout Maryland. But, more must be done. Project Safe Neighborhoods balances prevention, intervention, strategic law enforcement, and community engagement to end gun violence and keep communities safe.

"The Baltimore Police Department along with our many law enforcement partners are committed to ending gun violence and breaking the cycle of trauma it brings to our communities," said Acting Police Commissioner Richard J. Worley . "Our residents and neighborhoods deserve better and our agency remains steadfast in implementing Community Policing strategies and working collaboratively with our communities to create a safer Baltimore for all."

The U.S. Attorney's Office works closely with community-based organizations throughout Maryland, including Roca, a nonprofit working to intervene with the young men most likely to shoot or be shot and develop partnerships and programs that have proven effective in curbing violence at the core of communities.

"We have seen that we can lessen urban violence by relentlessly finding and engaging the young people living at the center of it," said Kurtis Palermo, Executive Vice President of Roca Maryland . "Young men can change-and our communities can heal-if we help them address the trauma that is at the root of violence and provide the skills and support they need to learn to think and act differently."

No one should live in fear in their own home or neighborhood. This video encourages communities to get involved in ending gun violence.

