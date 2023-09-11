Tr1 - Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

Monday, 11 September 2023 07:59 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: S tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Foresight Group LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc Ventures Share class
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 08.09.23
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11.09.23
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 22.02 0
 22.02 10,388,813
Position of previnotification (if
applicable) 		21.04 0 21.04



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BF0SCX52 10,388,813 n/a 22.02 n/a
SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,388,813 22.02

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Foresight Hol2 Limited
Foresight Group LLP 		22.02 0.00 22.02
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder n/a
The number and % of voting rights held n/a
The date until which the voting rights will be held n/a
11. Additional information xvi


Place of completion London, UK
Date of completion 11.09.23





