Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Ibm/Janssen Carepath Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBM / Janssen CarePath recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around August 2, 2023, that potentially impacted the personal information of over a million patients. The information potentially impacted in the breach included: contact information, date of birth, health insurance information, medications, and healthcare conditions.
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against IBM / Janssen CarePath related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient or member receiving services from IBM / Janssen CarePath, you may be entitled to compensation.
If you have received a notification from IBM / Janssen CarePath that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at , or fill out our contact form at .
