Monday, 11 September 2023 07:58 GMT

Arc Awards Nearly $14 Million To 43 Projects Supporting Appalachians Recovering From Substance Use Disorder


9/11/2023 11:47:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative funding will help partners continue building and expanding services in the recovery ecosystem. Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative funding will help partners continue building and expanding services in the recovery ecosystem.











Tags

Appalachia


AppalachianRegionalCommission


ARC


Kentucky


INSPIRE


Substance Use Disorder


Workforce Development








MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107046842

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search