Arc Awards Nearly $14 Million To 43 Projects Supporting Appalachians Recovering From Substance Use Disorder

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative funding will help partners continue building and expanding services in the recovery ecosystem. Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative funding will help partners continue building and expanding services in the recovery ecosystem.
Tags
Appalachia
AppalachianRegionalCommission
ARC
Kentucky
INSPIRE
Substance Use Disorder
Workforce Development
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107046842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.