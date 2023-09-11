Donovan Capital Adds Craig Reed As Strategic Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Craig Reed Joins Donovan Capital Group
A&D Industry Veteran Craig Reed Joins Donovan Capital The best companies have a choice in where they go for financing. They come to DCG because we are also a strategic partner. Craig deepens our ability to guide the companies we work with.” - Claudio OchoaTYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Donovan Capital Group , LLC ("DCG") is pleased to announce the addition of Craig Reed as a Strategic Partner of the firm.
Dr. Reed is a senior government contracting executive with 40 years of experience working in leadership roles at companies that provide systems, solutions, and services to the U.S. Federal Government across defense, intelligence, and Federal Civilian agency markets.
He most recently served as President & Chief Growth officer ("CGO") of Altamira Technologies Corporation, and as Senior Vice President (SVP) and CGO for Serco's North American business, where he oversaw the company's growth, corporate strategy, and mergers & acquisitions efforts and was recognized by Washington Exec Chief Growth Awards as Public Company CGO of the Year in 2020. His other positions have included: President & Chief Operating Officer of NT Concepts; SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development at Engility (acquired by SAIC); SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development at DynCorp International (acquired by Amentum); VP of Strategy & Business Development for Intelligence Systems at Northrop Grumman; Managing Director at CSP Associates; Senior Policy Advisor and Executive Director of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Energy; and several strategy, growth, and Washington Operations leadership roles at Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin.
“We understand that the best companies have a choice in where they go for financing. They come to DCG because we are also a strategic partner that can help businesses grow,” said Claudio Ochoa, DCG Managing Partner.“In addition to strengthening our investment team, Craig deepens our ability to guide the companies we work with. He has 'been there, done that' in almost every sense and we are proud to welcome him to the team.”
“I'm honored to join the DCG investment team, as I have been impressed with their focus, commitment, and track record investing in the aerospace, defense and government services markets,” said Dr. Reed.“I'm looking forward to working with their talented team and the great roster of patriots and leaders from the defense and intelligence community that they have assembled to advise them.”
Currently, Dr. Reed is the founder and CEO of Growth Strategy Leaders, an advisory firm he began in 2011, helping PE and corporate clients develop and achieve their inorganic and organic growth strategy and transformation objectives. In addition to advising corporate clients and PE sponsors, Craig serves as a strategic advisor on a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), as a Member of the Board of Advisors for PE-owned Oasis/ERC Inc., on the Executive Advisory Board for Republic Capital Access, and as a senior executive advisor to Focused Image. He has served previously on the Boards of Directors and Boards of Advisors for privately-held government contractors (including NT Concepts, The QED Group, and Bartlett Nuclear Holdings), and numerindustry associations. From 2018-2020, he also served as a Senior Fellow, Associate Professor, and on the Board of Advisors for George Mason University's Center for Government Contracting.
Dr. Reed holds a Ph.D. in public policy with a concentration in national security studies from George Washington University, where he wrote his doctoral dissertation on U.S. commercial space launch policy. He also earned a Master of International Affairs degree with concentrations in international business and international security studies from the School of International & Public Affairs at Columbia University, a B.A. in political science and psychology from the State University of New York at Albany, and completed the Oxford Management Programme at Said Business School at Oxford University.
ABOUT DONOVAN CAPITAL GROUP: Donovan Capital Group ("DCG") is a private credit firm that invests exclusively in aerospace, defense and government services businesses. The firm is led by former senior officials of the White House, Pentagon, and Central Intelligence Agency. DCG provides flexible debt and minority equity solutions to companies with $3 Million or more of EBITDA. DCG is a Trusted Capital Partner of the U.S. Department of Defense. To learn more, please visit: .
