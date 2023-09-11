Key Category Management Challenges And How To Overcome Them

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge , a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently highlighted the trends and challenges in category management.

In the resource, the market intelligence leader focused on the key challenges in category management and solutions to overcome these challenges. The experts have also highlighted how SpendEdge can help with solutions.

Game-Changing Benefits:

The experts at SpendEdge have shared the challenges in category management:

Getting Stakeholder participation

In several procurement organizations, the stakeholders are either unknown or they are not in close contact with the management.

Workforce capability gaps

The transformation of an operational department to a more strategic department results in a chance for gaps in the workforce capabilities.

Garnering support from management teams

The need for change often comes from the management team of a company. However, during the course of transformation, the same team may display a lack of engagement and operational support.

Read the full resource: Click here



About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge

is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge