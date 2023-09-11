Chopped Up Fitness: An Innovative Fitness Coaching Program That Replaces Addiction With Empowered Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Chopped Up Fitness, a groundbreaking fitness and nutrition coaching company, is transforming lives by helping men aged 35-55 overcome addiction and reclaim their health. Founded by Anthony Gentile, the company utilizes a unique coaching program that empowers clients to kick their addictive habits to the curb and embrace a disciplined, healthy lifestyle.
Drawing on his extensive fitness and nutritional knowledge, Gentile has developed a coaching program that clarifies misinformation and teaches his clients how to maintain optimal fitness and nutrition for life. This innovative approach not only enables clients to shed pounds and trim inches but also supports them in embracing sobriety and breaking free from the harmful cycle of drug and alcohol addiction.
"I have learned to replace my destructive addictive habits with habits of success through fitness and nutrition and have helped several clients do the same," says Gentile. "The most recent client lost 16 pounds and trimmed 4 inches from his waistline in less than 6 months, all while maintaining a sober lifestyle void of drugs and alcohol."
Chopped Up Fitness' unique program targets the root of addiction by helping clients develop sustainable habits that foster a healthy lifestyle. The company's commitment to providing effective coaching has already produced inspiring results, with clients making significant strides in weight management and maintaining sobriety in as little as nine months.
As the fitness industry evolves, Chopped Up Fitness positions itself at the forefront of addiction recovery through its distinctive coaching program. Gentile's dedicated approach is not only revolutionizing how clients tackle their addictions but also creating lasting, positive changes in their lives through fitness and nutrition education.
Experience the transformation firsthand with a free 15-minute, no-obligation consultation call to learn how Chopped Up Fitness can help reclaim control over your life and attain a healthy, sober lifestyle.
