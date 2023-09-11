Tackle Sees A Surge In Gtm Teams Utilizing Co-Sell And Aws Marketplace Private Offers Inside Of Salesforce

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle.io , the end-to-end solution for B2B software companies to generate revenue through a data-driven Cloud go-to-market (Cloud GTM), reveals that there has been a 10x increase in co-sell inside of Salesforce through the Tackle Cloud GTM Platform as software sellers see this as the foundation to build sales momentum, generate larger deal sizes, and build a stronger relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tackle puts both co-sell operations and AWS Marketplace Private Offers in the hands of the sales team so they can manage each opportunity from creation to co-sell to close all within their system of record to streamline manual processes and increase seller adoption. AWS Marketplace Private Offers is a purchasing program that allows sellers and buyers to negotiate custom prices and end-user licensing agreement (EULA) terms for purchases in AWS Marketplace.

As AWS Marketplace and co-sell have become central to how Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) go-to-market, it is becoming a must-have to manage these processes inside of Salesforce. However, early data from our 2023 State of Cloud GTM Report (previously State of Cloud Marketplaces Report ) found that nearly 50% of respondents' biggest point of friction is integrating AWS Marketplace and co-sell with their core systems and processes.

"Over the last three months we have seen a 10x increase in co-sell usage across existing customers and new customers," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle. "Many ISVs were frustrated with manual processes or failed co-sell implementations, and they came to Tackle to automate the co-sell and

AWS Marketplace Private Offers process at scale inside of Salesforce through Tackle's Cloud GTM Platform and our Strategic Service offerings."

In addition, Tackle's 2022 State of Cloud Marketplaces Report noted that 84% of ISVs said driving co-sell with the Cloud Providers is important or very important to their business priorities in the next 12 months, and 74% said that unlocking co-sell opportunities was the number one reason for listing on a Cloud Marketplace.

"We are automating the co-sell management process with AWS by leveraging Tackle Co-Sell inside of Salesforce," said Mike Mason, Regional Sales Director, Varonis. "This has significantly decreased the time we spend managing opportunities and allowsto foour time helping our sellers win with AWS."

Francois Grenier, Head of Partnerships at Thoropass said, "Tackle has helped bring our co-sell and AWS Marketplace motions together and streamline that into Salesforce. We've eliminated many manual processes, have direct integrations with the AWS Partner Network (APN) Customer Engagement (ACE) Program, and have customized it to our direct selling motion. Now our revenue, operations, and alliance teams can operate faster to accelerate and close deals."

"As our AWS Partners drive sales pipeline generation through co-sell and make AWS Marketplace a key component of their revenue engine, they require more automation in their seller workflows to meet the demands associated with growth," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director Technology Partnerships at AWS. "For seven years, we have worked with Tackle to support

AWS ISV Partners and we are impressed by their latest innovations to bring an integrated Salesforce experience into the Tackle Cloud GTM Platform."

To learn more about scaling Cloud GTM Private Offers and co-sell inside of Salesforce, read more here .



