Danads And Operative Streamline Self-Serve Sales Workflow For Publishers In The Cloud

DanAds , founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stockholm with global presence, has earned its reputation as a premier provider of self-serve and advertising automation. Through their self-serve platforms, DanAds connects advertisers and publishers in an automated ecosystem, eliminating manual processes and unlocking the full potential of user data monetization.

AOS is the unified cloud-based Order Management System (OMS) to manage advertising across platforms and inventories. With a modern interface and off-the-shelf connections to major media workflow tools, AOS is designed to connect & unify data, drive operational automation, and deliver real-time insights to customers.

As part of this strategic partnership, Operative will be a Platinum sponsor and will also take center stage at the upcoming Self-Serve Summit 2023 , powered by DanAds . The event is scheduled to take place on October 18 in New York City. This summit presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders, advertisers, and publishers to delve deeper into the dynamics of this partnership, gain valuable insights, and explore the endless possibilities it offers to reshape the future of digital advertising.

Operative 's participation in the Self-Serve Summit 2023 underscores their commitment to driving innovation and fostering dialogue within the advertising ecosystem. Together with DanAds , they are dedicated to propelling the industry forward, delivering unmatched solutions, and empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve unparalleled success.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact Marie-Lou Penin, Head of Marketing at DanAds: [email protected]

SOURCE DanAds International