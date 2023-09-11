Global Bot Services Market Size To Reach Usd 16.43 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bot services market size was USD 1.22 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.68% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in chatbot technologies and rising initiatives from the government are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For example, on 07 December 2022, London's Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) financed a new chatbot service to assist children who are in danger of exploitation in collaboration with the nonprofit Missing People. Chatbot service will provide youths between the ages of 13 and 18 with free, private support using online chatbots and one-on-one conversations with qualified support staff. Young Londoners who are concerned about something that is happening to them can contact the one-to-one messaging platform seven days a week from 4 pm to 11 pm, with the bot and online counseling available 24 hours a day thanks to funding from London's VRU. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Moreover, chatbots are assisting financial institutions in surviving and thriving in the industry while the pandemic continues. Because nobody expected this to happen, there was terrible wait time at call centers when the pandemic first started, and some clients experienced financial difficulties due to budget cuts and layoffs. It became challenging to make ends meet to pay a mortgage. Due to the need for social distancing, many institutions also experience staffing challenges in the call center along with high call volumes. Many businesses have implemented chatbots to aid and improve the range of customer service to handle all these challenges. Companies now use bots to automate and manage basic routine inquiries while maintaining human resources on standby to help consumers with more complicated problems. Not knowing and understanding customers' context is creating annoyance among customers and is a major factor hampering revenue growth of the market Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1.22 Billion CAGR (2021–2030) 33.68% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 16.43 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Technology, mode of interaction, deployment, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon.com, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Inbenta Holdings Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Enterprise Bot, Chatfuel, Artificial Solutions, Alvaria, Pandorabots, Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bot services market is fairly fragmented with small medium and large-sized companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bot services. Some major companies included in the global bot services market report are:



IBM

Microsoft

Google

Amazon.com, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Inbenta Holdings Inc.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

Enterprise Bot

Chatfuel

Artificial Solutions

Alvaria

Pandorabots, Inc. Creative Virtual Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 22 November 2022, Trading Master announced the release of Master Bot, an AI-enabled Bot that can assist traders in automatically gathering Buy & Sell signals across the stock market. To democratize financial services and apply automated and artificial intelligence to customers' investments, Master Bot is a wise step. It is intended to provide traders with a chance to learn quickly about the market while also limiting the danger of losing money due to price volatility. Users can trade stocks automatically with this pleasant bot. Traders frequently miss market opportunities during downtime, which can lead to subpar portfolio performance. The Master Bot will serve to close the gap and assist users in increasing their revenue.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The marketing & sales segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR due to rising demand for bot services. To cut expenses, many organizations automate their labor-intensive, repetitive procedures. To significantly save expenses, businesses are primarily focusing on automating customer service and sales.

The travel & hospitality segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven chatbots offer a simple and affordable replacement for expensive and complex customer service. Chatbot-based customer service is ideal for the travel and hotel industries. Chatbots provide a better and simpler way to communicate with clients in tourism, travel, and hospitality.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to availability of top competitors and the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the region's variindustries. On 06 January 2021, Microsoft introduced Azure Health Bot for the healthcare sector. Users now have even more power to make use of Azure's improved tools, security, and compliance options due to the healthcare bot service.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bot services market on the basis of technology, mode of interaction, deployment, application, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Platform

Framework

Mode of Interaction Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Text and Rich Media



Video

Audio

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Social Media



Website



Mobile Applications

Contact Center

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Human Resources (HR)



Marketing & Sales



Information Technology (IT)



Logistics & Supply Chain

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



E-commerce & Retail



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Media & Entertainment



Healthcare



Travel & Hospitality



Education



Government Organizations

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

