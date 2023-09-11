10 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Dementia

You can't change your family history, but you can help reduce your risk of dementia by making small changes to your lifestyle.

To change the course of dementia in Canada, it's important that we all take action. Nearly 600,000 Canadians currently live with Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia. By 2050, that number is projected to increase to more than 1.7 million Canadians.

According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada's Landmark Study , delaying the onset of dementia by 1 year would avoid nearly 500,000 cases of dementia over the next 30 years in Canada. Delaying the onset by 10 years would effectively avoid more than 4 million cases.

If you are living with dementia or caring for someone living with dementia, free support is available by contacting your local Alzheimer Society. Visit Alzheimer.ca/find to access help near you.

Visit Alzheimer.ca/ReduceYourRisk for risk reduction strategies and more.

