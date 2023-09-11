Breathe! Convention 2023 Unveils Elite Lineup Of Brands Set To Shine In This Week's Las Vegas Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BREATHE! Convention 2023 announces the final line-up of big-name sponsors, exhibitors, subject matter experts, and exciting features for people to experience. BREATHE! Convention 2023 is a testament to the evolving landscape of technology and business.” - BREATHE! Legendary Visionary Honoree Shelley BerkleyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- With a few short days before this year's event, BREATHE! Convention 2023 announces the final line-up of big-name sponsors, exhibitors, subject matter experts, and exciting features for people to experience on the showfloor during September 13th and 14th at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas.
Produced by 5AM Global, the tech-world's preeminent "legend-maker", BREATHE! Convention is set to deliver on transformative education, experience and entertainment regarding emerging technologies such as Web3 , Blockchain, AI, Metaverse, and more.
Leading the charge for mass adoption of emerging tech, BREATHE! is powered by MetaKeep and NFT-TiX, and continues to collaborate with Orbital Bronze Sponsors Veuit and Switch to provide attendees new experiences to learn, apply, and thrive in the twenty-first century.
The show floor at BREATHE! has curated a series of stages and tracks that delve into pivotal topics such as Women in Tech, AI Business Education, Policy & Regulation, The Future of... series, and many more. This year's stages include:
- Center of the Universe Mainstage, sponsored by Hive
- Sports & Entertainment Stage, sponsored by Exemplar
- Innovation Stage, sponsored by Bump
- Art & Fashion Stage, featuring Blonde Broker as Mcee and Stage Moderator
- Continuum Stage, sponsored by Twin Protocol and Sophiaverse
Bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise, subject matter experts at BREATHE! will delve into pressing topics throughout both showfloor days. Subject matter experts present at BREATHE! include stand out figures such as:
- Lori Rodriguez delivers powerful keynote on“The Gender Dividend: 3 Powerful Levers for Disruptive Growth”
- Pavan Agarwal discusses“The Rise of AI - Use It or Lose It.”
- Michael Terpin enlightens audiences on“Charting the Investment Path Ahead for Blockchain and AI"
- Extraordinary Leadership Honoree Kerry Bubolz provides crucial insights on“The Transformation of Las Vegas from the Entertainment Capital of the World to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World”
- Dan Nunez Cohen continues the much needed conversation on“The Future of U.S. Digital Asset Regulation”
Nikita Sachdev, CEO of Luna PR is set to moderate the fireside chat between BREATHE! Legendary Visionary Honoree Shelley Berkley and Crypto Currency Chairman John Bowdre, among other inquisitive sessions.
"BREATHE! Convention 2023 is a testament to the evolving landscape of technology and business,” said Shelley Berkley.“With a unique blend of speakers and exhibitors, it promises to be a neof innovation, entertainment, and business. As we look to the future, events like BREATHE! are pivotal in shaping our understanding and approach to the challenges and opportunities ahead."
The latest list of participants, including sponsors, exhibitors, and media collaborators is available at .
On the inaugural day of BREATHE! Convention 2023, attendees are in for an enlightening experience. Tina Quigley, President & CEO of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), delivers the opening address, shedding light on the future of global economics intertwined with technological advancements.
BREATHE! Speakers, Exhibitors, and Sponsors have the opportunity to wake up and prepare their transformative time at BREATHE! with a refreshing breakfast, sponsored by Pure Technologies Corps.
Between sessions, BREATHE! attendees and participants are encouraged to relax, reboot, and rejuvenate with additional showfloor features designed to“unconvention” the convention setting, as part of the event's overall mission of“connecting ever expanding possibilities,” presented by Faces of the Future.
Special“Beyond the Expo” experiences are accessible for BREATHE! attendees with more information available at: . Friday, September 15th is designed as an additional day for attendees to explore the vibrant city of Las Vegas with the connections made during the convention dates.
To stay updated and maximize the convention experience , attendees can access the official BREATHE! App, which delivers priority notifications, exclusive content, and more. The BREATHE! App also provides exhibitors and sponsors interactions with relevant attendees for a streamlined experience for networking opportunities.
For those still contemplating, the clock is ticking, but it's not too late! BREATHE! Convention 2023 is not just another event; it's set to elevate Las Vegas, Nevada, as the next emerging tech hub in the United States.
Secure your spot at this transformative event and be part of the tech revolution. For ticket registration, visit .
About BREATHE!
Taking place on September 13-14, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is renowned for fostering mass adoption and educational opportunities in industries that include Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more. The convention is backed by a strong community of investors, founders, developers, and educators who are committed to empower attendees and participants to learn, apply, and thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.
Visit to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.
Produced by 5AM Global
Powered by Metakeep and NFT TiX
