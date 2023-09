Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist & Newbeauty Top Doctor Victoria Veytsman, Dds Five Pillar Approach To Dentistry

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reframing the way we approach the smile, general and cosmetic dentist Dr. Victoria Veytsman provides expert smile makeovers, full mouth reconstruction and anti-aging dentistry with a foon dentofacial aesthetics. Her specialized approach creates harmony and symmetry, bringing beauty to the entire face.

NewBeauty Top Doctor, Dr. Victoria Veytsman

A featured makeover dentist in the media, Dr. Veytsman became a NewBeauty Top Doctor in 2015 and continues to be featured in national and international

publications,

and has been highlighted on countless well-known media outlets for her outstanding results and professional

patient care.

With practices in both Manhattan, NY and Beverly Hills, CA, she has been counted on from coast to coast as an essential glam squad member for celebrities, professional organizations and loyal patients alike since 2005. "We are a boutique practice and intentionally keep our daily volume low so we can give patients our undivided attention," Dr. Veytsman says. The exclusive practice maintains a standard of five key pillars of care that encompass the physical, emotional, and aesthetic heights of a new smile and sets Dr. Veytsman apart.

Dr. V's Five Pillars:

Learn more about Dr. Veytsman and her general, cosmetic and restorative dental services by visiting



