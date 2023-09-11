Ferrellgas Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today kicks off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and the employee-owners at nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) have made plans to recognize and celebrate the nearly 2,500 drivers who help Fuel Life Simply for hundreds of thousands of propane users nationwide.
