Ilobby Announces Securityos A Piam Solution For Visitors, Contractors, And Temporary Employees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLobby, the global leader in enterprise facility and visitor management solutions, today announced the release of SecurityOS, a Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) solution that extends the benefits of Access Control to visitors, contractors and other temporary guests. SecurityOS is the newest module in iLobby's FacilityOS platform.
