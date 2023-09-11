Radiotheranostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's "Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2023" offers complete market insights. It predicts a $12.85 billion market size by 2027, with a 14.1% CAGR.

Rising cancer rates drive radiotheranostics market growth . North America leads in radiotheranostics market share , with key players: LanthHoldings, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Bayer, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers, Boston Scientific.

Radiotheranostics Market Segments

. Radioisotopes: Technetium-99, Gallium-68, Iodine-131, Iodine-123, Fludeoxyglucose-18F, Yttrium-90, Lutetium-177, Copper-67, Copper-64, Other Radioisotopes

. Approach: Targeted Therapeutic, Targeted Diagnostic

. Applications: Oncology, Non-Oncology

. End-Users: Hospitals/Clinics, Pharma/Biotech Companies, Other Users

. Geographic regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Radiotheranostics employs radioactive imaging for precise cancer diagnosis and treatment, minimizing harm to healthy tissues, enhancing patient care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Radiotheranostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Radiotheranostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Radiotheranostics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

