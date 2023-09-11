Monday, 11 September 2023 06:04 GMT

Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period


Non-Protein Nitrogen Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's "Non-Protein Nitrogen Global Market Report 2023" offers in-depth market insights. It predicts a $1.65 billion market size by 2027, with a 4.9% CAGR.

Rising meat consumption drives non-protein nitrogen market growth . Asia-Pacific leads in non-protein nitrogen market share , with key players: Archer-Daniels-Midland, Basic Industries Corporation, Nutrient Ltd, Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company.

Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Segments
. Types: Urea, Biuret, Ammonia, Other Varieties
. Forms: Dry, Liquid, Pellets
. Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, Other Animals
. Geographic regions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Non-protein nitrogen (NPN) is nitrogen compounds found outside proteins, used as dietary nitrogen for livestock.

