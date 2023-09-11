With 17.7% Impressive Cagr, Fintech Market Is Estimated To Generate A Revenue Of Us$ 449.1 Billion 2023-2028

Fintech market Size 2023

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- How big is the Fintech Market?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Fintech Market Size 2023 : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2028" The global fintech market size reached US$ 158.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 449.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Financial Technology (Fintech)?

Fintech is a financial technology that is designed to deliver a wide range of financial services and products. It comprises a diverse range of applications, such as digital payments, online banking, peer-to-peer lending, robo-advisors, and blockchain-based solutions. It enables faster payments and improved risk management while enhancing customer satisfaction. It assists in offering enhanced speed, convenience, and efficiency in varisectors. As it aids in streamlining financial processes and providing user-centric financial experiences, the demand for fintech is increasing across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Fintech Industry:

At present, the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology among individuals around the world represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for personalized digital financial solutions among the masses across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, the increasing need for financial solutions that improve security and protect sensitive financial data from misuse is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising integration of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data algorithms in fintech solutions to prevent fraudulent activities are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players. Moreover, the increasing adoption of fintech in banking systems to enhance productivity is bolstering the growth of the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Adyen N.V.

.Afterpay Limited (Block Inc.)

.Avant LLC, CiSystems Inc.

.Google Payment Corp.

.International Business Machines Corporation

.Klarna Bank AB

.Microsoft Corporation

.Nvidia Corporation

.Oracle Corporation

.Paypal Holdings Inc.

.Robinhood Markets Inc.

.SoFi Technologies Inc

.Tata Consultancy Services.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of deployment mode, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

.On-premises

.Cloud-based

Breakup by Technology:

.Application Programming Interface

.Artificial Intelligence

.Blockchain

.Robotic Process Automation

.Data Analytics

.Others

Breakup by Application:

.Payment and Fund Transfer

.Loans

.Insurance and Personal Finance

.Wealth Management

.Others

Breakup by End User:

.Banking

.Insurance

.Securities

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America: (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

