Ze Powergroup Inc. Recognized As Anchor Company In Bc Tech Association's Techmap 2023

The company is honored to be recognized as a key player in BC's tech sector, highlighting its contributions and technology innovation we are thrilled to have ZE PowerGroup recognized in the Anchor category this year” - Jill Tipping, CEO of BC TechRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc., a global leader in business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services, is pleased to announce its recognition as an anchor company in the prestigiBC Tech Association's TechMap for the year 2023. This acknowledgment positions ZE PowerGroup alongside major industry players, such as Amazon, TELUS, and MasterCard, highlighting the company's significant contributions to British Columbia's thriving tech ecosystem.
Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO of ZE PowerGroup Inc., expressed his enthusiasm regarding this recognition, stating,“We're happy that ZE PowerGroup has been officially presented as an anchor company in BC Tech Association's TechMap, which features key players in BC's tech ecosystem. This is the first year ZE has been listed alongside other major companies, and it showcases our contribution to the economic welfare of our community and being the best at what we do are objectives of the company, which is made possible by ZE employees' hard work and efforts.”
“The BC TechMap shines a spotlight on our members and their contributions to BC's tech ecosystem. Each year, the publication of the BC TechMap showcases how our members are working together to turn more Startups into Scaleups and more Scaleups into Anchors,” shared Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech,“And we are thrilled to have ZE PowerGroup recognized in the Anchor category this year.”
The tech industry in British Columbia is a vital economic driver, employing over 219,000 residents, generating more than 15,000 job openings, and contributing a substantial $22 billion to the province's GDP annually. ZE PowerGroup's inclusion in the BC TechMap reflects its pivotal role in shaping this industry landscape.
The 2023 BC TechMap showcases the diverse and influential companies that contribute to the province's tech sector. To explore the complete ecosystem, please visit 2023 BC TechMap.
In addition to this remarkable recognition, ZE PowerGroup has garnered an impressive array of awards and accolades in 2023, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence:
.Winner of the Data Breakthrough award for "Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse Solution" of the Year award (2023)
.Energy Risk Software Ranking 2023 - Ranked #1 in all 7 Data Management categories, including categories such as Widest Supply of Data, Pricing and Curves, Best Analytics Tools, and more
.Chartis Energy50 2023 - ZE PowerGroup secured the 10th position and is the sole Canadian company with a single technology solution on the list
.Recipient of the 2022 StraAward for Cloud Computing by The Business Intelligence Group for the third consecutive year
Dr. Zak El-Ramly added,“These awards and recognitions affirm our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients. They underscore ZE's position as a leader in data analytics and technology innovation.”
