Automotive In-Cabin Air Quality Improvement Solutions Market by Vehicle Type and Product Type Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions are the techniques which automotive industries are working on to filter the vehicle in-cabin environment. Air pollutants existing inside the cabin are mainly due to exhaust fume leakages, ventilation of polluted air, and others, which hamper the health of humans. Furthermore, constant rise in levels of air pollution in environment as well as within the vehicle has encouraged the use of intelligent air purification & UV sterilization systems in the automotive industry. Thereby, facilitating a pleasant, healthier, and a cleaner cabin air within the vehicle. Therefore, increase in demand for healthier in-cabin air quality is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market in the near future.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

.The automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions manufacturers depend mostly on the production operations which in turn have been shut down and disrupted the supply chain network due to the government declared lockdown owing to coronavirus.

.Majority of automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions manufacturers are under uncertainty regarding the normal plant operations to resume on a regular basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn is hampering the supply and demand network.

.The automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions production and sales operations were directly affected by the industrial shutdown declared by the government, owing to the pandemic.

.Major issues such as unavailability of workforce and closure of factories in the affected countries, owing to Corona vipandemic has led to a major liquidity problem for the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions manufacturers.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in air pollution levels, high penetration of multilayer cabin filters, and increase in demand for effective heating, ventilation, and air condition (HVAC) systems are driving the growth of the market. However, lower overall demand from original equipment manufacturers is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, introduction of active carbon system is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market trends are as follows:

Rise in air pollution levels

Air pollution is the emission of lethal elements such as carbon dioxide, nitroxide, and methane from the vehicles & industries into the atmosphere. Lethal elements hamper the health of humans at a massive rate. For instance, the world health organization (WHO) estimates 2.4 million casualties due to air pollution every year. Furthermore, governments of most countries have introduced laws to control the air quality and maintain foon emissions discharge from automobiles. For instance, the air act – 1981 by Government of India prohibits industries to discharge carbon pollutants. Air quality in vehicle cabins is usually harmful than open atmosphere. Therefore, rise in air pollution levels & degrading air quality in the automobile cabin is expected to boost the growth of the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market.

Introduction of active carbon system

Active carbon system (ACS) is considerably efficient in terms of eliminating cabin air pollution when compared to the other technologies such as high-efficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA) used in in-vehicle air purifier system. ACS is an effective carbon absorbent with unique features such as universal adsorption effect, large surface area, a high degree of surface reactivity, and others. Owing to varimentions factors, manufacturers are gradually shifting toward the production of air purifiers incorporated with active carbon systems. Therefore, increase in demand for active carbon system is expected to boost the growth of the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market growth scenario.

.We can also determine in-cabin air quality improvement solutions will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market?

.What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.Bosch

.Denso

.MANN+HUMMEL

.MAHLE

.Air International Thermal Systems

.Valeo

.ADA Electrotech Co. Ltd.

.Purafil Inc

.Marelli

.Eberspächer



