The Shaq's Bass All Star Festival Promo Code is "RSVP"
Shaquille O'Neal is taking Shaq's Bass All-Stars to the next level with his first large-scale bass festival.
Featuring a lineup of Shaq's favorite bass acts, Texas's largest bass festival will welcome 10,000 fans and bring the bass music community together.
Discount tickets to Shaq's Bass All-Star Festival are available online. Use the promo code "RSVP" at check out to receive discount passes.
Experience Shaq's Bass All-Stars like a true VIP: All VIP tiers offer the same level of access for both VIP and GA attendees, ensuring everyone enjoys the same privileges:
Expedited Entry
Access to Exclusive VIP-Only Viewing Areas
Dedicated VIP Bars and Food Vendors
VIP-Only Restrooms
VIP Souvenir Laminate
Don't miss out on the VIP experience! Sign up for the VIP waitlist through Lyte, the official partner of Shaq's Bass All-Stars, to securely purchase or sell the tickets if someone still looking for VIP access.
Elevate the Shaq's Bass All-Stars adventure with a VIP table reservation for a truly exceptional experience. Enjoy the deluxe treatment from start to finish and secure a private retreat for the entire group. It's the perfect sanctuary between sets, where refreshing drinks are just an arm's length away.
Event Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Event Time: 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM CST
Box Office Opens at 2:00 PM
Parking Lots Open at 2:00 PM
Doors Open at 4:00 PM
Early Wristband Pickup: Friday, September 15, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM CST
Shaquille O'Neal personally curated an exceptional lineup featuring his favorite artists from around the world, forming the ultimate bass music all-star team. prepare for an electrifying experience as festival goers witness a dozen incredible artists across two stages.
Featuring Performances By:
Alison Wonderland
Diesel
Kai Wachi
Sullivan King
Crankdat
Layz
Emorfik
Hairitage
Kozmoz
Leotrix
Nazaar
VRG
Ruvlo
Celo
Sharlitz Web
Aalioura
Cromatik
Grant Curtis
Known
Malware
Secure tickets now and get ready to immerse in an unforgettable musical journey.
Shaq's Bass All Star Festival Promo Code is "RSVP"
