Valorx Unveils Next-Gen Wave Product At Dreamforce 2023

Valorx Wave supports challenges with bulk editing and boosts productivity for businesses using Salesforce With Wave, we're embedding the simplicity of spreadsheets for on-the-fly data handling, elevating user productivity and overall data governance” - Pranav Shah, CEO and co-founderPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Valorx , a pioneer in CRM productivity software, is set to unveil its latest offering, Valorx Wave , at Dreamforce 2023.
Valorx Wave offers users a new experience, integrating robust spreadsheet functionalities directly into their Salesforce CRM tools. This helps businesses support real-time data management, eliminating the need to edit records one by one or exporting live data for offline modifications.
"Feedback over the years has highlighted how bulk editing in CRMs can be a challenge. With Wave, we're embedding the simplicity of spreadsheets for on-the-fly data handling, elevating user productivity and overall data governance," remarked Pranav Shah, CEO of Valorx. "It's all part of our mission at Valorx - to build simple but powerful products that enhance the software already used by millions of business professionals."
Getting started with Valorx Wave is easy. Users can add the browser extension to Chrome or Edge and then log into Salesforce. Wave includes a free version and does not require a credit card to sign up.
Jerret Kasper, co-founder and Head of Revenue for Valorx, added,“We began our journey by introducing Valorx Fusion to the world's largest brands who were pushing the limits of their CRMs with complex use cases. Today's launch of Wave marks the next chapter for Valorx, in which companies using Salesforce, regardless of company size or budget, have access to a more seamless CRM experience.”
Valorx is proud to sponsor Dreamforce 2023 and showcase its next-gen product to attendees. For an in-depth understanding of Wave and its features, connect with Valorx at Booth #930 or navigate to valorx.com/wave.
Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.
