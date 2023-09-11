Promising B2b Ai-Startup Vitreus Keeps Adding Prominent Names To Their Team Roster

Vitr

not only has recently been accepted into the WebSummit ALPHA program as a "startup of extreme innovation", but they're also making waves across numerfields. Fresh on the heels of appointing the esteemed Brian Harrel of AVANGRID, VITRis also adding another prominent name to their roster.

COMPLiQ (spoken Comply Q) is the proprietary, patent pending Artificial Intelligence Neural Network of VITREUS. It is being developed for the needs of businesses operating in highly regulated industries like BFSI, Energy and Real Estate.

VITRONE is a Corporate Command Center Application connecting both COMPLiQ and the VITRSmartchain with the already existing industry standard applications within a company.

Brian Evans, a prolific entrepreneur and influential figure in the Web3 technology arena is welcomed as the newest member of the VITRboard of directors. Mr. Evans, alongside VITREUS' CEO Chad Justice, is a battle-tested entrepreneur. Diverse tech industries, Mr. Evans brings innovative strategies, disruptive business models, and an extensive network honed over a lifetime of digital marketing expertise. Undoubtedly, the combination of VITREUS' product offering around artificial intelligence via their patent pending COMPLiQ system and numerlarge partnerships has paved the way for unprecedented impact.

While the appointment of Mr.

Harrel was a momentstep for VITREUS' exposure to the prestigiEnergy & Critical Infrastructure sector, Mr. Evans is an appointment from a different angle, rounding out the team behind the VITRplatform. As a renowned Inc. 500 Entrepreneur and recipient of the prestigi"40 Under 40" accolade in 2023, has consistently showcased his expertise across varidomains. His visionary contributions to the Web3 space have left an indelible mark, earning him a coveted spot on the Forbes Crypto Top 40 list. Mr. Evan's extensive insights, featured in top-tier publications like Rolling Stone, Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc., Forbes, and Influencive, have captivated over 32 million readers worldwide. His digital publication, boasting 100 million readers, underscores his remarkable ability to engage audiences.

Brian D. Evans to serve both on the Board of Directors of

Vitreus' parent company and the Vitrcore team

Featured also as a judge in "The Next Crypto Gem ", a TV series combining the excitement of American Idol with the investment drama of Shark Tank, Mr. Evans is at the forefront of mainstream media as it pertains to the adoption of new age technologies, such as cryptocurrencies. This inclusion marks an opportunity to amplify VITREUS' exposure within a multitude of technical communities. With other esteemed partners like Red Hat, Cloudflare, and Western Digital, VITREUS

has set the stage for its platform to have outstanding global impact as it moves forward towards capitalizing on the rising demand for automation within regulatory compliance. If you're in the area, be sure to interact with the present team members as the Lisbon WebSummit this coming November at their booth and engage within the social media platforms to learn more information.



As the

VITRplatform edges closer towards its expected Q4 2023 launch it will have its accomplishments and outreach amplified by Mr Evan's impressive track record, influence, and expertise. The board of directors being assembled by VITRas well as the heavy hitter corporate partners already in league with the platform, is positioning VITRto be a critical new technology on the forefront of release.

Contact:

Jaren Holmes

+1-936-443-1393

[email protected]

SOURCE VITREUS