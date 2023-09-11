Global Web Application Firewall Market Size To Reach Usd 21.33 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global web application firewall market size was USD 4.95 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of web application firewall for secure website browsing is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Globally, a large number of inteusers using several web applications for e-commerce, banking, content watching, sharing, and providing end to end security of data acquisition is a major challenge. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Many third-party advertisements are scraping user data and making pattern to show recommended products or services. These data can be stolen and hacked from third party application servers. Large number of enterprise as well as individual users are using web application firewall protection to safeguard their privacy. Cyber security and information technology professionals are highly recommending web application firewall, which is positively driving growth of the market. According to a leading data security company, WannaCry ransomware attack hit around 230,000 computers globally. WannaCry ransomware assault has a significant financial impact around the world, which is accounted for around USD 4 billion loses. These instances are accelerating awareness of enterprise users, which in turn, is driving growth of the market. However, deployment cost is a major restraining factor of the web application firewall market. In addition, web application firewall deployment impacts direct costs of an organization owing to mitigate issues, repair, cleanse infected systems, loss of income due to system loss or degradation, and other expenses, as well as skilled resources are required to manage activities of the deployments. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 4.95 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 17.5% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 21.33 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Components, deployment mode, organization size, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cloudflare, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Lumen Technologies, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Wallarm Inc., and Reblaze Technologies Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global web application firewall market is fragmented, with many players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pressure washers. Some major players included in the global web application firewall market report are:



Cloudflare, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Penta Security Systems Inc.

Wallarm Inc. Reblaze Technologies Ltd.

Strategic Development



On November 2022, Fortinet, Inc., a U.S.-based multinational corporation launched Forrester Wave for enterprise firewall protection. Fortexcels in new Forrester Wave product launch and provides a wide range of enterprise grade firewall protection services. Through this launch, the company will expand its Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) solution that serves as a digital acceleration enabler, enabled by convergence of modern networking and security capabilities. On December 2022, Cloudflare, a U.S.-based leading content delivery network and DDoS mitigation company acquired Tel Aviv, an Israel-based start-up Zaraz to secure and speed up websites. This acquisition will expand solution portfolio of Cloudflare as well as it will help to improve website speed and security while minimizing influence of third-party marketing and analytics technologies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The solution segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. Web application firewall solutions are used in variindustries to enhance security of enterprise firewalls. Web application firewalls secures online website applications by filtering and monitoring Hypertext transfer Protocol (HTTP) traffic between web application and inteconnection.

The on-premise segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Web application firewalls helps in protection of applications based on geolocation data, InteProtocol (IP) addresses, and HTTP headers. A large number of commercial and individual users are using on-premises deployment mode to operate and monitor firewall activities in-house. On-premise models are incredibly secure, run on organization's server, and can be rendered to meet their production targets.

The banking and financial services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Web application firewall for banking and financial services is designed to safeguard online banking data from attacks, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS), and web scraping. Web application firewalls protect online banking and financial services passwords, Secure Shell (SSH) credentials, and other sensitive data from breaches and unauthorized access. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Growing adoption of cybersecurity applications in government agencies is driving growth of the web application firewall market in this region. The U.S. Department of Defense estimates that the government would invest USD 11.2 billion in cyberspace programs in 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense is investing in cybersecurity to strengthen defense industrial base. These factors are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global web application firewall market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Solution

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



On-premise



Cloud

Hybrid

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Manufacturing



Logistic and Supply Chain



Petrochemicals



Mining



Steel and Metallurgy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

