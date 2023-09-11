Monday, 11 September 2023 06:01 GMT

Revolutionizing Reproductive Health: Global Iui Market Set To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2030


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intrauterine Insemination - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intrauterine insemination (IUI) market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a growth from $1.2 billion in 2022 to an estimated $2.9 billion by 2030.

This remarkable growth is driven by a robust CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Key players in the field of assisted reproductive technologies are actively contributing to this growth.

Market Insights

  • Segment Dynamics: Intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures are expected to experience a significant increase in demand, contributing to the substantial market growth.
  • Geographical Trends: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve noteworthy growth with a projected market size of $694.1 million by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Global Reach: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 6.9% and 10.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.1%.

Key Players in the Market

  • Apollo Fertility
  • BMI Healthcare
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Conceive Hospital
  • Fernandez Hospital
  • Labotect GmbH
  • London Women's Clinics
  • Sunflower Hospital
  • University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 93
Forecast Period 2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7%
Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Intrauterine Insemination - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

