Rx Bandz Announces 13Th Dod Contract For Novel Drug Delivery Platform

Rx Bandz has developed a novel drug delivery platform for emergency injectable drugs
Rx Bandz' MiniJect® is the world's smallest auto-injector and can deliver a wide variety of medications.
DoD Selects Rx Bandz to Develop Proprietary System for Extending Shelf-Life of Epinephrine, Other Drugs, Saving Millions in Drug Costs These 13 contracts confirm the confidence theMilitary has in Rx Bandz's proprietary technology and the experience of our highly qualified team in taking drugs and devices to market.” - Jessica Walsh, Rx Bandz Founder/CEOLOCUST VALLEY, NY, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ --
Rx BANDZ AWARDED U.S AIR FORCE SBIR PHASE 2 CONTRACT
Award Marks 13th Military Contract that Rx Bandz Has Received in Two Years
Rx Bandz, Inc., a developer of a technogically-disruptive, novel and unique auto-injector platform, announced today that it has been selected by theAir Force for a $1.25M Small Business Administration Phase 2 contract to investigate Rx Bandz' propriety system for extending the shelf-life of epinephrine and other oxygen-sensitive drugs. This is the 13th military selection which Rx Bandz has received to develop an auto-injector for emergency medication. Other military contracts cover the development of therapeutics like ketamine, hydromorphone, and tranexamic acid.
Jessica Walsh, Rx Bandz CEO, said,“We are honored to be chosen to continue our work with the Air Force. We share the same mission to reduce pain and save lives on the battlefield, no matter how remote and austere. These 13 contracts confirm the confidence theMilitary has in Rx Bandz's proprietary technology and the experience of our highly qualified team in taking drugs and devices to market.“
The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience.
About Rx BANDZ
Rx Bandz is a privately held company based in Locust Valley, New York. Rx Bandz is developing the next generation of patient-centric auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications for active patients around the world. Designed to treat numeremergency medical conditions, its MiniJect® auto-injector will initially foon delivering epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock. The device is the world's smallest auto-injector that is safer, faster, and easier- to-use than traditional auto-injectors. Rx Bandz is formulating new drugs as well as developing auto-injectors that contain 1 ml to 5 ml of medications with variviscosities and molecular-size. For more information, see the company's website at .
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force.
About AFWERX
AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia.
