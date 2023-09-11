Fractional Flow Reserve Computed Tomography Market To Hit Us$ 1.2 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Recent years have seen a considerable increase in the global fractional flow reserve computed tomography (FFRCT) market, which has been fueled by a number of causes including the rising incidence of cardiovascular illnesses and the development of new imaging technologies. Fact.According to MR's analysis, the market will grow quickly, with a 35.7% CAGR, and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.19 billion in market value by the end of 2033.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, has significantly contributed to the demand for advanced diagnostic tools like FFRCT. With the growing global burden of cardiovascular diseases, there is an urgent need for accurate and non-invasive methods to assess coronary artery stenosis and guide appropriate treatment decisions.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

FFRCT offers a non-invasive and cost-effective alternative to invasive procedures like cardiac catheterization. By eliminating the need for invasive measurements and reducing unnecessary catheterization procedures, FFRCT not only improves patient comfort but also helps in optimizing healthcare resource utilization. This is expected to result in significantly higher adoption of FFRCT in imaging procedures.

Fractional flow reserve computed tomography has revolutionized the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases. The technique combines the anatomical information obtained from CT scans with the functional data derived from fractional flow reserve measurements, providing clinicians with valuable insights into the hemodynamic significance of coronary artery lesions.

Increasing foon personalized medicine and precision healthcare has propelled the adoption of FFRCT. By providing precise functional information about individual patients, FFRCT has enabled tailored treatment strategies and has improved patient outcomes. These driving factors are expected to continue to propel the global fractional flow reserve computed tomography market forward over the coming years, making it lucrative for manufacturers and investors alike.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global fractional flow reserve computed tomography market reached US$ 43.5 million in 2022.

By scan, obstructive segment held a market share of 69.3% in 2022.

By end user, hospitals accounted for a market share of 46.3% in 2022. Europe has dominated the global market with Germany generating a revenue of US$ 5.3 million in 2022.

“ Over the forecast period, the FFRCT market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities due to increasing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches and rising availability of non-invasive and cost-effective alternatives to invasive procedures , ” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

BraSpA

GE Electric Co.

Heartflow Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Siemens AG Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Competitive Landscape

To address the increasing competition and surging demand for non-invasive diagnostic solutions, manufacturers of fractional flow reserve computed tomography (FFRCT) equipment are implementing variinitiatives. These include advertising campaigns, raising awareness about cardiac disorders, and enhancing research and development efforts through partnerships and collaborations to create innovative and cost-effective products.

In May 2021, HeartFlow, Inc. and MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology (ACC) announced a collaboration to improve cardiovascular care for patients with coronary artery disease (CAD).

Key Segments of FFRCT Industry Research Report



By Scan :



Obstructive CAD

Non-obstructive CAD

By End User :



Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Cardiology Clinics

By Region :



North America



Europe Japan

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Market Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fractional flow reserve computed tomography market, presenting historical demand data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on scan (obstructive CAD, non-obstructive CAD) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, cardiology clinics), across three key regions of the world (North America, Europe, and Japan).

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail :