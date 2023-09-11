Joramco to Exhibit at MRO Asia Pacific 2023 for the First Time

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – September 11, 2023) ¬— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has recently announced its first time exhibition in MRO Asia Pacific 2023, the largest and most prominent aviation exhibition in Asia. which will include the participation and attendance of a wide range of airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, and suppliers.



This year’s MRO Asia Pacific will be held from September 27 to 28 in Singapore, Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre, and will address the challenges, opportunities, and future of the industry. It will serve as a platform to discuss important issues and challenges related to the aviation industry and its related sectors. With representatives from over 1,400 companies in attendance, the event aims to find the best solutions for these challenges and capitalize on the available job opportunities.



Joramco will showcase its vast experience during the exhibition at booth No. 701, located in the main exhibition hall, where Joramco’s team will highlight the exceptional growth and the prominent role in providing superior and high-level maintenance services at all levels across regions. These services adhere to the highest international standards, ensuring flexibility and precision for customers with various aircraft types, including Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer, in both regional and global markets



Commenting on its participation, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, said,” Joramco’s first participation in the exhibition is of great importance. It provides a valuable opportunity to highlight the company's operations and efforts to remain at the forefront of the industry. It also allows the company to meet with representatives from leading international companies in the industry, especially in the region of Asia Pacific, which opens up possibilities for further development and expansion.”





