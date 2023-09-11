More than 2.6M People Started Posting on OnlyFans in the Past Two Years

(MENAFN- Jastra Kranjec) Although only a handful of people make six-figure earnings from posting content on OnlyFans, the number of new content creator accounts on the platform has skyrocketed in the past two years.

According to data presented by OnlyAccounts.io, more than 2.6 million people have started posting on OnlyFans since July 2021.

One in Three Account Requests Approved

OnlyFans popularity exploded two years ago amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, and it shows no signs of stopping any time soon. The number of content creator accounts on the platform proves it.

According to Axios and OnlyFans data, in 2019, the London-based social and video platform had around 348,000 content creators. By the end of 2020, this figure jumped to 1.6 million and continued rising. In 2021, the number of content creators surged to 2.1 million, showing a massive 503% increase in two years.

The impressive growth continued in 2022, with over 1.2 million new creator accounts. However, 2023 might set a new record, with more than 900,000 new accounts in just seven months, or 75% of all new accounts approved last year.

Overall, the platform approved over 2.6 million new content creator accounts in the past two years. Still, that is three times less than the total number of account requests submitted in this period. According to official OnlyFans data, the platform received nearly 7.4 million requests for content creator accounts in the past two years, and every third has been approved.

Nearly 5x More New Accounts than Deactivated Accounts

Statistics also show that OnlyFans approved far more new content creator accounts than it has deactivated the existing ones. Between January and July, the platform deactivated nearly 194,000 accounts, almost five times less than the number of new accounts approved in this period.

According to the OnlyFans Transparency Report, the platform removed more than 24,100 creators' accounts because their content breached the platform's Terms of Service. One-third of all deactivated accounts, or 63,200, were drawn to prevent fraud, while around 96,500 accounts were terminated due to unspecified other reasons.





