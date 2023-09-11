GCC stock markets stabilize with limited performances

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were seeing mixed but relatively limited performances. Stock markets in the region could record some volatility as traders monitor the developments in energy markets as well as upcoming economic data in the US in particular later this week.

The stock market in Dubai continued to see some pressure and could see some more price corrections if traders move to secure their gains. The main index hit a peak at the end of last month and could remain on a strong course. The solid local economy could continue to support the stock market although it is seeing slowing growth.

While the Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded to a certain extent during the last few trading sessions, it could be weighed by the performance of oil markets which have been trading sideways and are seeing some volatility.

The Qatari stock market could continue to rebound to a certain extent but could remain within the same trading range as the last few months. At the same time, volatility in energy markets could weigh on performance.

The Saudi stock market stabilized to a certain extent but could remain exposed to more price corrections if oil prices retreat. Stronger performances in energy markets could support a rebound in local stocks as attention remains on the impact of Saudi crude production cuts on the local economy.





