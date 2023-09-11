500+ Local & Int’l Exhibitors to Converge at Expo Centre Sharjah for 52nd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 11, 2023

The highly-anticipated 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is all set to dazzle the Emirate of Sharjah from September 27 to October 1, 2023. The grand event, organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will witness bring together over 500 local and international exhibitors, including a distinguished assembly of global leaders and specialists in the gold and jewellery sector.

Spanning a massive area of 30,000 square meters, the exhibition will provide an ideal platform for visitors to acquire exquisite pieces of gold and jewellery and will witness the unveiling of the latest contemporary fashion lines in the jewellery world.

Renowned designers and key players from the international jewellery markets will be present at the event, revealing their exclusive designs for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons before the year ends. Noteworthy participating countries include Bahrain, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA & Yemen, among others.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "Within the gleam of gold and the sparkle of jewels lies not just beauty but also a world of opportunity. The impressive participation of companies and major brands in the 52nd edition reflects the significance of this event for local and international jewellery markets.

"It's a platform where innovation meets tradition and where businesses can shine. Together, we're not just adorning lives but also uncovering promising investments in the golden heart of the UAE, which leads the countries of the region in terms of the volume of demand for jewellery. The UAE accounted for 23% of the total demand for gold jewellery in the Middle East, which recorded a total of 89.2 tonnes during the first half of 2023—a shining testament to our commitment to brilliance،" Al Owais added.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "Embracing the allure of gold and the timeless elegance of jewellery, we are excited to host yet another edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show. This event has evolved into a global rendezvous, uniting companies, traders, and industry luminaries in the realm of gold and jewellery design. It stands as a beacon, not only for enthusiasts but also for those with a keen interest in the Middle East market. Here, under the glistening lights, you can witness the latest designs of gold jewellery, indulge in luxury pieces, explore timepieces, and admire the splendour of precious stones from the most distinguished brands worldwide."

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 1 pm to 10 pm, and on Fridays, the doors will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm, offering an extended opportunity to explore and immerse in the splendour of the world of precious gems and timepieces.





