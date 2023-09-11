Nissan signs UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (11 September 2023) – Nissan has underscored its commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace by signing the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles. Established by UN Women and the UN Global Compact, the WEPs offer guidance to businesses on how to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, the marketplace and the broader community.

“Implementing the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles will provide further momentum to the work Nissan has done to champion women in the workplace,” says president and CEO Makoto Uchida. “It will help us become as equitable and inclusive as we are diverse. Nissan has a moral responsibility to reflect the world we want to live in, driving innovation to enrich people’s lives by combining our diverse insights and understanding. We continue to hold ourselves accountable and invest in endeavors that will benefit future generations. This signing shows our commitment.”

Nissan has long supported initiatives that provide opportunities for women’s advancement in a traditionally male-dominated industry. These include specific female talent development initiatives, a Woman Leadership Program, and a framework to support employees balancing work with childcare, nursing care and other activities. As a result, the percentage of female managers at Nissan globally has increased from 6.7% in 2008 to 15.5% as of March 2023. Women comprise 10.4% of Nissan’s management in Japan, where the manufacturing industry average is 5.1% for companies with 1,000 or more employees*.

Nissan will continue to enhance its efforts to create a workplace where people feel valued and respected for who they are and what they contribute. The company will expand its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to support every employee and encourage communication. Nissan is committed to being a truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive company that empowers everyone to bring their best, most authentic selves to work.





