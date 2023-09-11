Performance Redefined: Arabian Automobiles Unveils Thrill of the INFINITI Q50's Special Offer

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 11 September 2023: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is unveiling an exclusive offer for the 2024 INFINITI Q50, now available for AED 2,299 per month. This iconic sedan redefines performance, combining cutting-edge technology with dynamic design to create a driving silhouette that commands attention on the road.

The INFINITI Q50 is a performance-inspired luxury sedan and a true powerhouse, with a 3.0L V6 engine delivering an impressive 300 HP, ensuring every drive is exhilarating. The 7-speed transmission seamlessly translates power to precision, while the twin turbochargers provide an unmatched boost, propelling you forward with breathtaking acceleration. The Q50's performance is not just a statement – it's a reality you'll experience every time you take the wheel.

Elevate your driving game with the 2024 INFINITI Q50, available for a limited time. Seize the opportunity to own a vehicle that doesn't just move — it performs.

For further information and enquiries, please visit infiniti-dubai.com or INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles’ centers in Dubai, Sharjah or the Northern Emirates or call 800 4634 6484.





