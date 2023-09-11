Al Jazeera Balkans Film Festival shows ‘Tomorrow’s Freedom’ movie

(MENAFN) The movie Tomorrow’s Freedom was shown to the attendance on Sunday as part of the current Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival (AJB DOC) in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital Sarajevo.



The movie which was directed by British sisters Sophia as well as Georgia Scott, digs into the life of imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti who is spending many life sentences in an Israeli jail.



Edhem Foco, the director of the AJB DOC, uttered his views with a Turkish news agency on Barghouti's situation, stating: “Barghouti stands as one of the most renowned Palestinian activists, politicians, and freedom fighters. He has endured 21 years of imprisonment, and uncertainty prevails over his release."



Underlining the rare view carried by the British directors, Foco declared: "It's a compelling narrative, crafted not by Arabs or Palestinians, but by British women.”



“It's imperative that we don't lose sight of the enduring Palestine issue, which has persisted for decades,” he added.



“The film is exceptional, and I hold high hopes for its success both here and in future festivals," Foco also mentioned.

