Arena Investors Outlines Necessary Steps For Charge Enterprises To Improve Corporate Management And Operations



Large shareholder urges Charge to take immediate action to address significant underperformance Believes changes announced by Charge on August 29, 2023 are insufficient for substantial value creation

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP (and its affiliates, collectively, "Arena"), an institutional asset manager that, together with investment funds managed by it, is one of the largest beneficial owners of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE ) ("Charge"), today sent a letter to the Board of Directors of Charge (the "Board") to reiterate the urgent need for Charge to take decisive action to significantly enhance value for its shareholders.

Responding to the press release published by Charge on August 29, 2023, announcing certain leadership changes and the development of a strategic plan, Arena believes these changes are insufficient and remains deeply concerned that Charge has neglected to address certain critical issues.

In its letter, Arena outlined the following necessary steps for Charge to take to improve its corporate management and operations in order to reverse the current trend of poor performance, including an approximately 78% decline in Charge's stock and a loss of approximately $346M in market capitalization in the past year:

As a long-term investor committed to realizing Charge's vast potential, Arena is confident that through stronger leadership, a more well-balanced board, a sound financial basis, and a clear strategy with efficient execution, Charge can drive much needed expansion in electric vehicle charging infrastructure while delivering substantial value to shareholders and benefits for customers, drivers and the environment.

The full text of the letter follows:

As conveyed to you in our letter, dated February 28, 2023 (the "February 28th Letter"), and our letter, dated August 21, 2023 (the "August 21st Letter"), we are again writing to you on behalf of Arena Investors, LP and its affiliates ("Arena" or "we") to reiterate the urgent need for Charge Enterprises, Inc. ("Charge") to take decisive actions in addressing the significant underperformance of Charge's stock.

Arena is a global institutional asset manager that provides creative solutions for those seeking capital who cannot be served by conventional institutions, and we and/or investment funds managed byare the beneficial owners of approximately 9.99% of the outstanding common stock of Charge and the beneficial owners of other securities, which, upon 61 days' notice, are convertible into an additional 10% of the outstanding common stock of Charge. As noted in the February 28th Letter, the August 21st Letter, and recent discussions with certain members of your corporate executive management team ("Corporate Management") and board of directors (the "Board"), this is a significant investment for us, and we, as one of Charge's most enthusiastic shareholders, would like to see Charge significantly enhance value for the benefit of all shareholders through strong leadership, a well-balanced board, a sound financial basis, a clear strategy and efficient execution.

After reflecting on our recent conversations with both Corporate Management and the Board, your letter, which was sent toimmediately after your receipt of the August 21st Letter (the "Charge Letter"), and the press release you issued on August 29, 2023 (the "August 29th Press Release"), we remain deeply concerned that you have not addressed certain critical issues. Therefore, we urge the Board to take several specific actions, which we believe will significantly enhance value for Charge's shareholders. Unless the Board immediately addresses our concerns, we believe the current trend of poor performance of Charge's stock price (approximately 78% decline or a loss of approximately $346M in market capitalization in the past year) will persist and Charge will not establish a presence among its peers in its industry despite Charge's potential for profitable growth.

Despite our general disappointment with your clear lack of urgency, we were somewhat encouraged by the three points you communicated in the Charge Letter and the August 29th Press Release, which we have summarized below:



You acknowledged that there is a problem today, in that Charge's current stock price does not reflect the true value of the business.

You acknowledged that governance is a critical area of foand corporate leadership is a significant priority, and announced the appointment of Craig Denson as Charge's interim CEO and Amy Hanson as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board while your search for a permanent successor to Andrew Fox, the former CEO, is pending. You communicated that you will develop strategies to integrate Charge's services and products across the infrastructure operating subsidiaries while driving cost synergies across the organization.

Unfortunately, these steps are insufficient. We believe the following actions must be taken immediately to significantly enhance value for all Charge shareholders:

We note that establishing an "external communications strategy" as referenced in the August 29th Press Release would be helpful, as transparent communication would help to build trust and reduce the perceived risk associated with investing in Charge. However, enhanced communications are not a substitute for necessary actions. It is not clear towhether any meaningful action is being taken by the Board and Corporate Management in relation to any of the above matters and we feel compelled to share this letter publicly in an attempt to prevent any further destruction of value due to your failure to take decisive actions in a timely manner. The constructive action items we outline in this letter are in the best interests of Charge and all its shareholders. We urge you to take necessary actions promptly and look forward to your response and constructive dialogue withfor the next phase in Charge's evolution.

We would like to clarify again that a certain number of our shares were recently included in a resale registration statement filed by Charge only to fulfill Charge's contractual obligation, and we remain a long-term investor in Charge committed to realizing the company's vast potential for value creation. Meanwhile, we must continue to reserve all options and rights afforded toas one of Charge's largest shareholders.

