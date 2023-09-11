Oral Care Market To Reach Usd 63.7 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 6.2% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Oral Care Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Oral Care (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Denture Products, Dental Accessories), By Composition (Natural oral care and Synthetic oral care), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , the oral care market size was valued at USD 35.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 63.7 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The growing rate of population with dental problems and the trend towards cosmetic dentistry, such as teeth cleaning and restorative dentistry treatments, dentures, crowns, and bridges, contribute to the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people affected by oral disease annually is around 3.5 billion. In which tooth decay affects approximately 90% of adults aged 20 to 64. The oral care market is witnessing several growth opportunities with brand endorsement, and oral awareness through advertisements by many beauty brands. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Oral Care Market Market Size in 2022 USD 35.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 63.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 6.2% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Oral Care Toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, denture products and dental accessories By Composition Natural oral care and synthetic oral care By Distribution Channel Supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience store, pharmacy, online shopping By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Henkel AG and Company, Procter and Gamble, Church and Dwight, Johnson and Johnson, Lion Corporation, Unilever, Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd., Himalaya.

Segmentation Overview:

The oral care market has been segmented into oral care type, composition, distribution channel, and region. Based on the oral care type, the toothbrush segment holds a significant market share. Based on composition, the natural oral care segment witness a rapid market growth. Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the oral care market owing to the rising concern about oral health among the people and the availability of affordable services in the region. Europe is witnessing rapid growth in the oral care market due to the increased cases of oral disease, as around 50% of its population is suffer from oral care problems.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In September 2023, CURAPOX launched the world's first robotic toothbrush created specially for the disabled community. Studies show that around 88% of individuals have dental problems. CURAPOX is a Switzerland-based oral health brand highlighting the need for solutions to reduce the dependency of disabled people on their family members for brushing their teeth.

August 2022, Oral- B, has partnered with the International Association of Disability and Oral Health, as the company's drive to make oral care more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities. It has been observed in Europe that almost one- third of the people suffering with disabilities also suffer from gum issues and Oral-B is on a mission to solve this issue by educating and giving tips and tricks for maintaining goof oral hygiene.

Oral Care Market Report Highlights:

The oral care market is projected to attain a CAGR of 23.9% by 2032.

Toothbrush is leading the oral care type segment growth and is expected to continue its dominance. The toothbrush is considered one of the most effective tools for removing plaque and promoting good oral health.

Natural oral care is growing significantly in composition segment owing to the rising awareness among consumers about the benefits offerd by natural oral care products.

The online mode is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period in distribution channel segment. The availability of wide range of products on ecommerce platforms is the ky factor boosting the segment growth.

Asia Pacific dominates the oral care market owing to the rising increasing awareness about the oral health across the emerging economies.

The prominent players in the industrial microbiology are Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Henkel AG and Company, Procter and Gamble, Church and Dwight, Johnson and Johnson, Lion Corporation, Unilever, Himalaya, Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. and others.

Oral Care Market Report Segmentation:

Oral Care Market, By Oral Care Type (2023-2032)



Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Denture Products Dental Accessories

Oral Care Market, By Composition (2023-2032)



Natural oral care Synthetic oral care

Oral Care Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)



Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Pharmacy Online Shopping

Oral Care Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America







U.S. Canada

Europe







U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



Japan



India



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America







Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa











Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

