Singapore Airlines And Fareportal Enhance Customer Experience With New Distribution Capability

“We are very pleased to support our partner, Singapore Airlines, with this NDC integration. We've always emphasized technological innovation at Fareportal and view this as another step forward in our long association with a valued partner airline,” commented Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal.

Within the travel industry, Fareportal, is recognized as a leader in the technology associated with NDC. This most recent venture with Singapore Airlines is yet another in a series of integrations with major air carriers that have happened over the last several years.

“Our partnership with Fareportal leverages NDC to significantly enhance our customers' travel experience. It provides expanded content, enhanced personalization, and more efficient distribution while increasing revenue opportunities and innovation,” said Joey Seow, Regional Vice President – Americas for Singapore Airlines. “In addition, our KrisConnect program unlocks a range of benefits for Fareportal customers, providing access to a wide array of offers and ancillary products not available in legacy channels.”

About Singapore Airlines

SIA is the world's most awarded airline. In 2023, SIA was again named in Fortune Magazine's list of the 50 most admired companies in the world. SIA is the highest ranked Asian company and the only Singapore-based brand in the list. In February 2023, SIA was named Airline of the Year in the Air Transport World Airline Industry Awards. This accolade recognised SIA's outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service within the airline industry. In June 2023, SIA was named World's Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the fifth time it has won this prestigious accolade.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.