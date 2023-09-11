Addvantage Technologies Telecom Services Company Awarded $4 Million In Broadband Division Contracts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the“Company”) today announced that wholly owned subsidiary, Fulton Technologies (“Fulton”) Inc., has secured numernew Broadband Division contracts and awards, resulting in $4 million of new backlog for the current fiscal year.
